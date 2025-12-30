New Year’s Day community meal to be held in Burnham-On-Sea for those spending the day alone

Residents in Burnham-On-Sea who may be spending New Year’s Day on their own are being invited to a special Community Celebration Meal at 12pm on Thursday 1st January.

The event, organised by the Waffle Hub Community Café team at the Methodist Church in College Street, aims to bring people together for good food and friendly company at the start of the new year.

A freshly cooked chicken dish, beef dish and vegetarian option will be served, all accompanied by what organisers describe as “oodles and oodles of mash.”

The meal is open to anyone who would welcome some company on New Year’s Day, with organisers saying it’s a relaxed, welcoming space for like‑minded people to share a home‑cooked lunch.

There is no set price for the meal. Instead, guests are invited to make a donation of their choosing to help support the event and future community activities.

Those wishing to attend must book in advance, as places are limited. At present, only 16 spaces remain, and bookings will close once all seats are filled.

To reserve a place, residents can text or WhatsApp 07707 865085, or email thewafflehubcommunitycafe@outlook.comwith their name, mobile number and the number of people attending.

Organisers say they look forward to welcoming guests for a warm and friendly start to 2026.