Final tickets are on sale for a New Year’s Eve celebration set to be held at Rookery Manor near Burnham-On-Sea.

Local DJ Olly Eade, who has previously performed at the acclaimed Boardmasters Festival, will be leading the entertainment in the run-up to the Big Ben Chimes to see in the start of 2020.

“Tickets are selling fast for this new event, which is shaping up to be Somerset’s biggest New Year’s Eve party – not to be missed,” said organiser Brad Loveridge from Silverspur Events.