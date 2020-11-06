A new, expanded bicycle shop has opened in Burnham-On-Sea town centre this week.

The Bicycle Shack has opened in bigger premises in Vicarage Street, next to Burnham-On-Sea post office.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, owner Mark Mason says the new shop offers dozens of bicycles and bike accesories for all users.

“We are delighted to have opened in our new premises, after five and a half years at our previous smaller shop in College Street. We need the extra space to expand.”

“We’ve spent a total of four months refurbishing the property, which is a former garage.”

“We have a wide range of bikes, from children’s models and racing bikes to mountain bikes for adults, plus spares and accessories. We also sell a range of second-hand bikes.”

“We are open throughout the lockdown and customers are being asked to wear face masks, and abide by social distancing.”

“We’ve received lots of positive comments from local people who are delighted to see us opening a bigger store here.”

“It’s been a difficult year for everyone this year, but one positive we have noticed is that there has been rising use of bicycles as people try do more exercise during lockdown.”

He adds that a bike rental service is also set to be relaunched next Spring at Brean on the Brean Down Way cycle path.