Newly expanded same day emergency care unit opens at Weston General Hospital

More patients in Somerset can now be treated and return home the same day following the official opening of the newly expanded Same Day Emergency Care Unit (SDEC) at Weston General Hospital (WGH).

The expansion to urgent and emergency care services at the hospital was made possible by nearly £5 million in funding from NHS England, awarded to University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust (UHBW).

Since opening in 2023, WGH’s SDEC unit has cared for over 7,000 patients, with 95% able to go home on the same day they received treatment. The new investment will allow the unit to treat even more patients, more quickly, helping to reduce unplanned and longer than necessary stays in hospital.

The unit was opened by Maria Kane, Bristol NHS Group Chief Executive, who said: “The investment in and expansion of Weston’s SDEC is another important milestone in our journey establishing Weston General Hospital as a thriving hospital at the heart of the local community.

“Our vision for Weston General Hospital is one of delivering high-quality, safe, joined-up health services that meet the specific needs of local people, now and in the future, working in new and innovative ways with health and care partners.

“Our focus is on continually improving how we deliver care, for the benefit of our Four Ps – patients, people, population and the public purse.”

Maria was joined by Ingrid Barker, Bristol NHS Group Chair. Ingrid added: “This expanded unit plays a significant role in the positive and exciting future of Weston General Hospital.

“My thanks to everyone involved in the delivery of this project – from the structural developments to the care pathways, I know many of you have had a part to play, so thank you and well done.”

Charlotte King, Urgent Care Matron and SDEC Clinical Project Manager, said: “The new Weston SDEC has been designed with clinician input from the very beginning to ensure it truly meets the needs of our patients and the staff working there every day.

“This expanded SDEC supports us to deliver timely, high-quality care, avoiding unnecessary admissions into the hospital.

“The attention to the small details, including some of the artwork on the walls, largely supported by our wonderful hospital charity, will also help ensure an excellent patient experience.”

Judith Hernandez del Pino, Hospital Director at WGH said: “At Weston General we deliver exceptional care and services not only to our resident communities, but also to many visitors to the area.

“Matching services to the needs of the community is key, and the increased SDEC capacity benefits the wider emergency department and inpatient wards, increasing overall hospital capacity and improving hospital flow, which we believe will, in turn, benefit the communities we serve and the patients we care for.”

The expanded Same Day Emergency Care (SDEC) will formally accept its first patients from next week – one of a number of ongoing developments and improvements at Weston General Hospital.