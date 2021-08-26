Pupils, parents, carers and staff at West Huntspill Community Primary and East Huntspill Community Primary schools will be able to enjoy the ringing of newly restored bells next week that have not been heard for over a decade.

A restoration project during the summer has seen 30 hours of hand polishing undertaken on the East Bell – and the introduction of a new West Bell.

Experts also carried out works to make the canopy safe and also ensure the mechanism works efficiently.

The whole project took around 10 days with staff from across The Priory Learning Trust lending a hand.

Locals in the picturesque villages of East and West Huntspill have all been curious at the work going on.

Both schools became part of The Priory Learning Trust (TPLT) earlier this year.

Neville Coles, CEO of TPLT, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “After outstanding work by our teams, we are delighted that pupils, parents, carers, staff and the whole area will be able to celebrate coming back to school with the ringing of the bells.”

“Both these schools are wonderful communities and it is a pleasure to have them as part of our TPLT family.”