NHS says 70% of people in Somerset with weakened immune systems need COVID jabs

With just under six weeks left before the vaccination offer ends, the NHS is inviting people in the Burnham-On-Sea area who are at highest risk of serious illness from COVID-19 to come forward for their spring dose and boost their protection.

Weekly vaccination data shows NHS teams in the region have delivered 53,000 jabs since the rollout began on 1 April 2025, but there are growing concerns about low uptake among people with weakened immune systems.

Latest figures reveal that 70% of eligible people in this high-risk group in Somerset have not yet received their most recent dose.

Those who are immunosuppressed – including people undergoing chemotherapy, organ transplant recipients, and those with conditions such as HIV – are at significantly higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19.

According to national guidelines, these individuals should be prioritised for regular vaccinations to keep their immunity topped up. The guidance also covers those newly diagnosed with cancer, particularly blood cancers such as leukaemia or lymphoma, who may not yet realise they qualify for extra protection.

You may be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination if any of the following apply:

You are undergoing chemotherapy or radiotherapy

You have received a solid organ transplant

You have a blood cancer (such as leukaemia, lymphoma or myeloma)

You take medication that weakens your immune system (e.g. high-dose steroids or immunosuppressants for autoimmune conditions)

You have advanced HIV or AIDS

You have a primary or acquired immunodeficiency

You are receiving renal dialysis or have had a stem cell transplant

“We are concerned that many people who need the vaccine most are missing out,” said Mike Kelly, Vaccination Programme Lead at NHS Somerset.

“Whether you’ve been immunosuppressed and vaccinated for the past few years or were only recently diagnosed with cancer, you are entitled to a COVID-19 vaccination. It’s essential protection, and it’s easy to access.”

“We urge people to see if they are eligible by checking in the online ‘Green Book’ and book their vaccination as soon as possible.”

Details of eligibility are available in the Green Book at https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/67d8a1979dc953ac3bfe9382/GreenBook-chapter-14a-COVID-19-17_3_25.pdf

The NHS has made vaccination clinics widely available across Somerset, including walk-in options where no appointment is necessary. Immunosuppressed people, or their carers, can find more information at: https://www.nhs.uk/service-search/vaccination-and-booking-services/find-a-walk-in-covid-19-vaccination-site/

Appointments can also be booked by visiting www.nhs.uk/covid-vaccine or by calling 119.

The Spring programme runs until Tuesday 17th June 2025.