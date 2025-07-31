NHS ‘still working on plans’ to move Burnham’s Minor Injuries Unit to medical centre

Somerset NHS Foundation Trust has this week said it is still working on plans to move Burnham-On-Sea War Memorial Hospital’s Minor Injuries Unit from the hospital to Burnham Medical Centre.

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here that Somerset NHS Foundation Trust is working on a proposal to “improve the resilience and reliability” of the minor injuries unit in Burnham-On-Sea by relocating the service from Burnham Community Hospital to the closely located Burnham Medical Centre on a trial basis.

A spokesperson for Somerset NHS Foundation Trust said this week: “There are still lots of details to work through and we will engage with and listen to the views of local people, partners and stakeholders. We will share further information and details as soon as we are able to.”

News of the trial has not been welcomed by The Friends of Burnham-On-Sea War Memorial Hospital, as reported here.

Andy Heron, chief operating officer at Somerset NHS Foundation Trust, previously said: “We’re very committed to the teams and services that run the MIU in Burnham-On-Sea and we know how important these are for local communities.”

“Over the past few months, we have experienced a number of short-term, short notice closures of our minor injuries service due to workforce shortages, so we are working with our primary and secondary care teams to consider different ways to deliver a more integrated and resilient, same day, urgent care service for local people.”

“Maintaining and continuing to develop our minor injury units and urgent treatment centres is a vital part of our strategy to meet the healthcare care needs of our Somerset population within local communities and away from our busy emergency departments, where we need to prioritise patients with the most serious health conditions.”