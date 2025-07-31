15.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Aug 08, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsNHS 'still working on plans' to move Burnham’s Minor Injuries Unit to...
News

NHS ‘still working on plans’ to move Burnham’s Minor Injuries Unit to medical centre

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham On Sea MIU Minor Injuries Unit

Somerset NHS Foundation Trust has this week said it is still working on plans to move Burnham-On-Sea War Memorial Hospital’s Minor Injuries Unit from the hospital to Burnham Medical Centre.

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here that Somerset NHS Foundation Trust is working on a proposal to “improve the resilience and reliability” of the minor injuries unit in Burnham-On-Sea by relocating the service from Burnham Community Hospital to the closely located Burnham Medical Centre on a trial basis.

A spokesperson for Somerset NHS Foundation Trust said this week: “There are still lots of details to work through and we will engage with and listen to the views of local people, partners and stakeholders. We will share further information and details as soon as we are able to.”

News of the trial has not been welcomed by The Friends of Burnham-On-Sea War Memorial Hospital, as reported here.

Andy Heron, chief operating officer at Somerset NHS Foundation Trust, previously said: “We’re very committed to the teams and services that run the MIU in Burnham-On-Sea and we know how important these are for local communities.”

“Over the past few months, we have experienced a number of short-term, short notice closures of our minor injuries service due to workforce shortages, so we are working with our primary and secondary care teams to consider different ways to deliver a more integrated and resilient, same day, urgent care service for local people.”

“Maintaining and continuing to develop our minor injury units and urgent treatment centres is a vital part of our strategy to meet the healthcare care needs of our Somerset population within local communities and away from our busy emergency departments, where we need to prioritise patients with the most serious health conditions.”

Previous article
Cheddar Gorge named one of UK’s most scenic summer road trip destinations
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea fire crew called to contain chemical leak at business park

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

Gillian Wood Painter and Decorator

BASC Ground Car Boot and Markets

All Walls

TC Caravans

Haze Caravan Rentals

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
overcast clouds
15.6 ° C
17.4 °
14.5 °
85 %
2.2kmh
100 %
Fri
22 °
Sat
20 °
Sun
23 °
Mon
26 °
Tue
23 °
© Copyright 2002 -2025 Burnham-On-Sea.com