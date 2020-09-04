Somerset Trading Standards Service has this week issued a fresh warning residents to be aware of scammers looking to exploit the Covid-19 NHS Test and Trace service.

The Government system, which is designed to reduce the spread of coronavirus by quickly testing people with symptoms and either phoning, texting or emailing whoever they have had close contact with to tell them to isolate for 14 days. It is a free service.

There are concerns that some people, particularly the vulnerable or elderly, could be susceptible to fake calls or messages from criminals looking to get access to personal information or trick them into handing over money.

Rachael Holden, Group Manager for Devon, Somerset and Torbay Trading Standards Service, said: “Unfortunately, even during this difficult time, fraudsters will find ways to take advantage of people.”

“No one is immune from scams, so we’re encouraging everyone to be vigilant and take steps to protect themselves by knowing what you will and won’t be asked if you are contacted by the NHS Test and Trace service.”

Contact tracers will:

call you from 0300 013 5000

send you text messages from ‘NHS’

ask you to sign into the NHS test and trace contact-tracing website

ask for your full name and date of birth to confirm your identity, and postcode to offer support while self-isolating

ask about the coronavirus symptoms you have been experiencing

ask you to provide the name, telephone number and/or email address of anyone you have had close contact with in the two days prior to your symptoms starting

ask if anyone you have been in contact with is under 18 or lives outside of England.

Contact tracers will never:

ask you to dial a premium rate number to speak to them (for example, those starting 09 or 087)

ask you to make any form of payment or purchase a product of any kind

ask for any details about your bank account

ask for your social media identities or login details, or those of your contacts

ask you for any passwords or PINs, or ask you to set up any passwords or PINs over the phone

disclose any of your personal or medical information to your contacts

provide medical advice on the treatment of any potential coronavirus symptoms

ask you to download any software to your PC or ask you to hand over control of your PC, smartphone or tablet to anyone else

ask you to access any website that does not belong to the Government or NHS.

If you see or hear anything suspicious, report it to the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133 or via the Citizens Advice website. If you think you’ve been scammed, contact the Police on 101.

Avon and Somerset Police have also produced a Covid-19 Fraud guide to help individuals and businesses stay safe from scammers. You can find it here:

https://www.avonandsomerset. police.uk/media/32957917/ covid-19-fraud-guide.pdf