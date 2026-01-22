9.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Jan 22, 2026
Night of classic rock featuring Hendrix and Clapton music coming to Burnham theatre

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Voodoo Room Set To Bring Hendrix, Clapton & Cream Tribute Night To Burnham-On-Sea

A powerful night of classic rock is heading to Burnham-On-Sea in February when Voodoo Room bring their acclaimed tribute to Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and Cream to The Princess Theatre.

The high‑energy show will take place on Friday 6th February at 7.30pm, with tickets priced at £23.00.

Voodoo Room are widely praised for their authentic musicianship and dynamic live performances, celebrating the legendary sounds of three of the most influential names in rock history.

The trio features some of the UK’s top session musicians, with credits including work alongside Steve Winwood, Massive Attack, Arthur Brown, Fish, Thunder and Lulu.

Promoters say the show promises “no wigs, no pantomime – just great music played by great musicians,” with the band delivering faithful, high‑impact renditions of iconic tracks from Hendrix, Clapton and Cream.

The group has earned strong reviews from across the music world, with Neneh Cherry describing them as “incredible musicians,” Radio Caroline calling them “absolutely incredible,” Blues In The South Magazine praising them as “outstanding,” and Time Out branding the show “superb.”

The performance is expected to draw rock fans from across the region. More details and tickets are available via this page.

