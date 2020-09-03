Nine people in Burnham-On-Sea are celebrating today (Thursday) after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.

The neighbours netted the windfall when TA8 1HU was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his well-wishes to the winners, saying: “What great news for our winners! Congratulations to them and I hope they enjoy spending their winnings.”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £600 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by The Ramblers which has received over £10.1 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery. The charity works to protect and expand the places where people love to walk.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can apply for funding next year.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, please visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk.