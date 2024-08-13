17.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Aug 14, 2024
Nine year-old Burnham-On-Sea boy competes in high-performance kart racing series
News

Nine year-old Burnham-On-Sea boy competes in high-performance kart racing series

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

A nine year-old Burnham-On-Sea boy has competed in a high-performance kart racing series for young drivers.

Ethan McNally-Roberts took part in tyhe National Karting Championship Club100 at Llandow karting circuit in Wales for the first time.

Never having raced at a national level before or at this particular circuit he had to pass a driver assessment in-order to race, and he passed despite changing weather conditions challenging his driving skills.

The race consisted of 60 talented drivers from all over UK and was broken down into three groups.

John McNally-Roberts says: “Ethan progressed from Group C with an outstanding performance starting from 14th, finishing in 2nd, this allowed him to progress to Group B. Starting at the back of the grid in 22nd place, he battled through to get to 13th place.”

“The final was hard fought and saw Ethan progress up to 4th position but an unfortunate racing incident saw him pushed back to final 10th position.”

“Ethan’s determination and drive was rewarded with ‘Driver of the Day’ in the cadet super lightweight class Club100.”

“Ethan has had to battle through some tough times with health issues two years ago, which almost cost him his life. He has show great determination and courage to get to where he is at now.” Follow Ethan on instagram at emr_racing_ltd.

