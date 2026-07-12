‘No Shame Saturday’ set to bring ‘guilty‑pleasure anthems’ to Highbridge

A lively night of great outdoor music and food is heading to Highbridge this summer as organisers prepare to turn the Morland Community Hub car park into one of the area’s most unexpected nights out.

‘No Shame Saturday’, featuring popular local duo The Guilty Pleasures, will take place on Saturday 1st August from 7pm–9.30pm and promises a packed evening of feel‑good anthems spanning the 60s through to the noughties.

The male‑female duo are known for performing the songs people secretly love — from nostalgic party favourites to iconic chart hits — all delivered in a relaxed outdoor setting.

A burger van will be on site and guests are encouraged to bring their own drinks, creating a laid‑back summer atmosphere. Tickets cost £5, with organisers hoping the event will raise funds for the Morland Community Hub while offering something a little different for local residents.

One organiser said they wanted to create “the kind of night people talk about afterwards — a proper local night out with good music, good people and no pressure. The sort of thing you wouldn’t expect to find tucked away in a community hub car park.”

The event will be held at the Morland Community Hub on Pearce Drive in Highbridge, and tickets are available from the Hub, The Toycupboard and Burnham Tourist Information Centre, or by calling 07980 389907.

Organisers are encouraging people to bring friends, camping chairs and their best singing voices for what they hope will be a fun and memorable evening.