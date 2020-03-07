Photos of old Burnham-On-Sea will go on show during North Sedgemoor Local History Group’s latest talk this month.

The presentation, on Wednesday 11th March at 7pm at King Alfred School, will shine a light on topics as diverse as Burnham’s old spa, wildlife, boats, ice cream sellers, lifeboat cafe, history teachers and an early photo journalist!

They are some of the people and places with links to Burnham and Highbridge to be featured the society’s next talk, says speaker Pat Nicholls.

Pat adds: “For this third talk on interesting people linked with the towns, I have found several generous people who have used their money and time to benefit people of the area, particularly before the advent of the NHS.”

“Some of the characters are a little eccentric, some have had influence on education, and one or two have only tenuous links, but all have lives of interest.”

Visitors will be welcome to attend at a cost of £2 per person.

The picture is of a postcard from the Glyn Luxon Collection.