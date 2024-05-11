12.2 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun May 12, 2024
News
News

Northern Lights illuminate sky across Burnham-On-Sea area

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

The Northern Lights made a rare appearance across the UK on Friday night, dazzling skies over Burnham-On-Sea snd Highbridge.

Stargazer Will Creswick in Highbridge was among several Burnham-On-Sea.com readers who saw the spectacular sight, also known as aurora borealis.

Will took these photos of the amazing sight on his iPhone. 

They could be seen after one of the strongest geomagnetic storms for years hit Earth, with the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issuing a rare solar storm warning.

Friday evening’s clear skies made sightings possible almost everywhere in the UK.

Contact Burnham-On-Sea.com with your photos. 

 

