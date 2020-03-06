The number of deaths on Somerset’s roads decreased from 26 to 22 over the 2019 calendar year.

This figure is lower than the targets set by Somerset County Council, and forms part of its long-term goal of casualty reduction.

The Council’s road safety team receives police reports following injury collisions and carries out research to identify trends from them.

They then look to improve safety across Somerset’s network by analysing the data through the detailed annual Road Casualty Review.

Evidence shows that most collisions involve the “fatal five” behaviours – distractions, not wearing a seatbelt, fatigue, speeding or intoxicated driving.

In 2019, 15 deaths occurred on rural roads, six on urban roads and one on the M5.

Further analysis shows that 91 per cent of fatal collisions involved a car, 23 per cent involved a goods vehicle, 9 per cent involved a motorcycle and one collision involved a quad bike. 18 per cent of all collisions involved pedestrians.

Of the casualties, 50 per cent were car drivers, 9 per cent were motorcyclists and passengers and pedestrians comprised 18 per cent each. There were no casualties under 16, whilst 59 per cent were over 40. 27 per cent were between 25 and 39 while 14 per cent were between 16 and 24.

Highbridge County Councillor John Woodman, who is Somerset County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways, said: “It is sad to see these figures, but they do show the need for us all to consider travelling safely for every journey we take. We will continue to try and reduce the number of casualties on the network, working with our partners and Somerset’s road users.”

Somerset Road Safety provides advice to thousands every year through educational events; they run Bikeability courses for school children and train School Crossing Patrols.

The Government’s THINK! road safety campaign has a designated programme to improve safety on country roads, which is backed by Somerset County Council. Further details are available at www.think.direct.gov.uk/country-roads.html.

Fatal crash statistics since 2015:

2015: 22 collisions, 22 casualties

2016: 23 collisions, 25 casualties

2017: 20 collisions, 22 casualties

2018: 23 collisions, 26 casualties

2019: 22 collisions, 22 casualties