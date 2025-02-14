Off-duty officer arrests suspected shoplifter during incident at Highbridge store

An off-duty police officer has arrested a suspected shoplifter in Highbridge while out shopping.

Response PC Matt Bond visited the Asda supermarket on Wednesday evening (12th February) at around 8.30pm to purchase flowers for his wife to mark their wedding anniversary.

However, after hearing a “commotion” at the front of the store, the flowers were left forgotten when PC Bond went to investigate.

He says: “I approached the front of the shop and saw two people running towards the exit and attempting to get through the barriers.”

“I identified myself as a police officer and suspected the two individuals were shoplifting from the shop. I then commenced with arresting a teenage boy who was in possession of a backpack.”

“During this incident, the second suspect, a 32-year-old man, became aggressive towards me and began shouting and grabbing the teenager in my custody.”

“I decided that, due to his aggressive nature and the possible threat he posed to the public in that moment, I arrested him, which he resisted. During this time, the teenager made off and left the shop.”

“I would like to commend the two brave members of the public and the security guard who tried to assist me during the altercation and then with detaining the adult suspect.”

“As a police officer, we are never off-duty so I didn’t think twice about putting myself back on duty and making the arrest. I am humbled by the praise I am receiving from colleagues for my actions but this is just another day in the office for me.”

“It is our priority to protect the public and I would not hesitate to step in again and challenge someone who is suspected of breaking the law.”

The 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted theft from a shop, obstructing a constable and assaulting an emergency worker by beating and remains in police custody.

Enquiries to identify the second suspect who left the scene are ongoing.

Inspector Matthew Holden adds: “PC Bon’s actions exemplifies the forces value of courage, especially entering into a situation with none of his police-issued uniform or tactical gear.”

“It is only natural that police officers are held to a high regard whether on or off duty and are expected to step in to serve and protect the public when needed.”

“I am very proud of PC Bond and I am glad he is getting the public recognition he rightly deserves.”