Official crime figures for Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge show cases of crime reduced in the last months of 2023.

Avon and Somerset Police’s official crime figures for Burnham and Highbridge show crimes per month across the two towns peaked at 213 crimes in September 2023, then fell to 161 crimes in October – and fell again to 157 crimes in November 2023, as shown below.

In the latest month of data – November 2023 – the 157 reports of crime included 72 for violence and sexual offences (which are counted together in the data). There were 20 reports of shoplifting, 17 reports of anti-social behaviour, 17 reports of public order incidents, 9 reports of criminal damage, 6 reports of burglary, 6 reports of other thefts, 3 vehicle crimes, 2 bicycle thefts, 2 reports of drugs offences and 1 report of weapon possession.

Quarterly figures for crime in Burnham and Highbridge over the last three years – pictured below – illustrate that the rates of crime have remained at around 500 reports per quarter since 2021. Local Police are keen to stress that they treat every case seriously and are continuing to strive to bring the overall levels down.

Over the last 12 months in Burnham and Highbridge, from December 2022 to November 2023, the number of cases of violence and sexual offences (which are counted together in the data) was 907. The next most frequently reported type of incident was anti-social behaviour with 347 cases. There were 231 reports of shoplifting over the year.