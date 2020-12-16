Official data for Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge shows there has been an increase in new Coronavirus cases.

The Government’s latest official weekly data – which covers the seven days to 10th December – show both towns have seen increases that are above the England average.

Burnham-On-Sea recorded 25 new cases during the week, which is up by 18 cases from the previous week. The town has a rate of 326.5 cases per 100,000 population.

Highbridge recorded 17 new cases during the week, which is up by 12 cases from the previous week. The town has a rate of 191.9 cases per 100,000 population.

Many parts of Somerset have seen a rise in new cases during the last couple of weeks, prompting fresh reminders from local NHS bosses about the importance of keeping a 2m social distance, washing hands, and using face masks. It comes as the Government considers whether Somerset should stay in Covid Tier 2.

Somerset’s latest district figures show Sedgemoor saw 130 new confirmed cases at a rate of 105.5 per 100,000 (up from 85.2); Somerset West and Taunton had 119 positive tests at a rate of 76.7 per 100,000 (up from 72.8); and Mendip had 101 new cases confirmed for a rate of 87.4 per 100,000 (up from 85.6).

The total number of deaths in each district now stands at South Somerset 65; Somerset West 48; Sedgemoor 72; and Mendip 45.

The daily figures released on Monday show the overall number of cases in the Somerset county council area since the pandemic began is 6,513.

Despite the local increases, the latest R number for the South West is estimated at 0.8 to 1 with a daily infection growth rate range of -4% to 0%.

For Coronavirus-related support, there is a free Somerset support line available on 0300 790 6275 if you need yourself or are concerned about relatives or neighbours. Lines are open seven days a week between 8am and 6pm.