One person hurt as emergency services called to crash in Burnham Road, Highbridge

Emergency services were called to Burnham Road in Highbridge on Thursday morning (25th June) after a collision involving a car and a lorry.

Police say one person was hurt in the incident that happened mid-morning, prompting a response from both officers and ambulance crews.

A Police spokesperson confirmed: “Emergency services attended a collision involving a car and a lorry on Burnham Road, Highbridge. It happened just after 11am.”

“One person – the driver of the car – went to hospital. It’s thought they suffered a medical episode not currently believed to be either life-threatening or life changing.”

A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust added that two double‑crewed ambulances were sent to the incident and one patient was taken to Weston General Hospital by land ambulance.

The road was closed while emergency crews worked at the scene and reopened by 1.15pm.