One person taken to hospital after crash in Burnham-On-Sea

One person was taken to hospital after a crash in Burnham-On-Sea on Wednesday (30th July).

Old Station Approach and Marine Drive were temporarily closed by Police after the collision near the entrance to the car park.

A spokesperson for the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SWASFT) told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were called at 2.33pm on Wednesday 30th July to a road traffic collision in Burnham-On-Sea.”

“We sent a double-crewed land ambulance to the scene and we conveyed one patient by land ambulance to Weston General Hospital.”