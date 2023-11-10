An online information session is to be held for local people considering standing in the by-election for a vacant council seat in Highbridge.

As reported here, a by-election for a Town Council seat will be held on December 18th after a councillor recently stepped down from the role due to poor health.

For those considering standing for the Highbridge vacancy there is a free online event taking place this month from the National Association of Local Councils (NALC) and the Local Government Association.

The free ‘democracy in action’ session will be held on 14th November from 12.00 – 1.15pm and is aimed at members of the general public considering getting involved with local councils.

“This event will provide a valuable opportunity to learn about the work and role of councillors and the huge difference you could make as a local leader in your area,” says a spokesperson.

“A panel of experts, including those who have become councillors at various local government levels, will share their insights, experience, and advice.”

“You will also be able to ask questions, engage in discussions and access the wide range of support available to take action for your community.”

Claim your free ticket here