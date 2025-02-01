Open afternoon to be held at Burnham Medical Centre by Patient Participation Group

Burnham-On-Sea and Berrow Patient Participation Group (PPG) has announced that an open afternoon will be held at Burnham Medical Centre this month.

The event will be held on Tuesday 11th February from 2pm until 4pm at the centre in Love Lane.

Patients will get the chance to meet Symphony Healthcare Services, village agents, health coaches, Primary Care Network, and also get help on using the Ask My GP service.

A spokesperson for the Patients Participation Group told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Organised by the local PPG and the Practice, we will be showing patients the range of services available to them. We will have a representative from Symphony Healthcare on hand to answer any questions from patients.”

“There will be help available to install and use the NHS app and the Patient Access app. Care is provided by a range of professionals, not just a doctor, using ‘Ask My GP’.”

It comes an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) found Burnham-On-Sea centre had shown “significant improvement” after being placed in special measures.