Open day to showcase Burnham and Highbridge Men’s Shed and Ladies Shed activities

Burnham and Highbridge Men’s Shed is throwing holding an open day this weekend, inviting local people to come along and discover more about its activities for men and ladies in the two towns.

The event will be held on Saturday 1st August from 10am until 2pm at Burnham-On-Sea Baptist Church in College Street, where visitors will be able to meet members and learn about the wide range of crafting and hands-on community projects on offer.

Throughout the day there will be demonstrations of wood turning and crafting, giving people a chance to see the skills and creativity behind the group’s work.

A spokesperson said everyone is welcome to pop in and find out more about the Men’s Shed, Crafters and Ladies Shed, adding that the open day is a great opportunity for anyone curious about joining.

There will also be a craft sale, raffle, teas, coffees and refreshments available, making it a relaxed and friendly chance to meet the team and explore what the sheds offer to the community.