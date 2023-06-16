An operation to try and raise a sunken yacht in the River Brue in Highbridge has been underway this week.

A 22ft sailing yacht, called Dreamer, has been at the bottom of the river for over a year since getting damaged in high winds and then sinking.

The Harbour Master has labled the vessel a safety hazard to other river users, so Burnham Sailing Club members have been trying to help the owner, Erik Torkildsen, recover it.

On Friday (June 16th) a fresh attempt was made to salvage it using a raft, as pictured here.

One of the team, Dave Isom, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “A large buoyancy tank was attached to the yacht using strop lines and we then waited for the tide to come in around it to refloat it.”

“Unfortunately, though, due to the heavy weight of the mud and water inside it, plus damage, this wasn’t enough to raise it and a second buoyancy tank is being added. These are converted former cider tanks full of air.”

“The yacht is badly damaged and has been written off, so will be removed and cut up when we finally get it out of the river.”

The stricken yacht was pictured above several months ago when it first got stuck. Since then, it has become damaged and sunken further into the mud and is now barely visible.