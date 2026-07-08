Opportunistic burglaries prompt local police warning as crime rises in hot weather

Homeowners and motorists in the Burnham-On-Sea area are being urged to step up their security as police report a rise in vehicle crime and opportunistic burglaries across the region during the warmer summer months.

Officers say recent incidents in Somerset have involved burglars entering insecure homes to steal car keys before making off with vehicles.

The force is warning that the combination of hot weather and longer days often leads to people leaving windows, doors and cars open — creating easy opportunities for thieves.

Superintendent Ronald Lungu, who is the Force Local Crime Lead, says the seasonal spike is a familiar challenge.

He adds: “While summer brings longer, brighter days, the warmer weather also sees an increase in opportunistic burglaries and car thefts. We urge residents to remain vigilant, report any suspicious activity, and review security arrangements and how keys are stored.”

“During periods of hot weather, people are also more likely to leave windows, doors or vehicles open. Even when trying to keep cool, it’s important not to compromise your security. Please do what you can to make your home and vehicles a harder target for burglars.”

Police say a significant number of recent vehicle thefts have involved offenders entering homes specifically to find keys. Residents are being encouraged to keep both house and car keys out of sight, ideally in a locked cupboard or cabinet, or even taken upstairs at night. Officers also advise against leaving spare keys in hiding places such as under doormats or flowerpots.

The force is also recommending simple, low‑cost measures such as key safes, lock boxes and signal‑blocking pouches to help prevent keyless car thefts.

Security lighting and timer switches inside the home can help create the impression that someone is in, while motorists are urged to ensure vehicles are locked, windows closed and valuables removed from view — even during short stops.

Police say that during heatwaves, leaving car windows partially open can make vehicles a much easier target for thieves.

Further crime‑prevention advice is available on the Avon and Somerset Police website. Residents can report information by calling 101, using the online reporting forms, or visiting a local police enquiry office. Anonymous reports can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.