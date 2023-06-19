A long-running cross-country cycle race that has brought hundreds of cyclists to Burnham-On-Sea every June for more than ten years won’t be coming to the town this year, its organisers have confirmed this week.

The popular Chase The Sun cycling race sees cyclists riding from sunrise to sunset from coast to coast, east to west, across Britain over a distance of more than 200 miles in one day.

They leave the Isle of Sheppey in Kent at sunrise at around 4.30am before heading to Burnham to arrive before sunset to mark mid-summer. Last year, 800 cyclists took part.

But organisers have made the decision to move the finish of this year’s event this coming weekend from Burnham to Weston.

Organiser Simon Steggles told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “In short, the event has outgrown Burnham.”

“Riders have struggled to get taxis to their accommodation and trains late at night. There’s also insufficient accommodation in the area.”

“I must say that those that did support the ride, including Alistair the town crier, plus Burnham-On-Sea.com and the team at the Reeds Arms were unbelievably supportive and we thank them.”

The Town Council received a letter from the organisers earlier this year stating that they were considering the move to Weston.

Chase The Sun originally started in 2008.