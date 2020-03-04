Organisers of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s annual Play Day are appealing for volunteers, funding and sponsorship to make the Apex Park event possible this summer.

Last year, around 7,000 people attended the free, fun-filled day and organisers have said this week it is set to return on Wednesday August 5th if enough funds and volunteers can be found.

Organiser Rosie Pike told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “There are over 50 free activities, and all of this needs people to help with planning of the event by being willing to be on the committee and attending occasional meetings in the run-up or to help on the day as marshals.”

“Playday allows parents to have a day-off from spending their hard-earned cash to keep the kids entertained during the summer holidays as well as allowing families to spend quality time together, having a picnic and exploring one of Sedgemoor’s most beautiful parks.”

The event costs more than £10,000 to run, with Sedgemoor District Council contributing around £5,000 towards the event but funds and volunteers are still required to make the event possible in 2020.

Rosie adds: “Apex Playday is one of the largest in the country, so it’s a great opportunity for local businesses to offer support or sponsorship. There are several ways in which you, or your business, can help: volunteering on the day; sponsoring the day; fundraising for the day; helping in the planning of the event.”

Contact Rosie Pike at rosiepike47@gmail.com or 07867967087 to offer your help.