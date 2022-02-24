The organisers of an all-day busk-athon in Highbridge are making a final call for any interested artists, musicians or singers who would like to take part.

The event is planned to take place on Sunday 13th March in Highbridge and is open to all.

It’s being held as part of a series of ‘Welcome Back’ events being delivered by eat:Festivals on behalf of Sedgemoor District Council.

The organiser told us: “This is a chance to toot your horn, belt out your favourite tune and generally fill the town with music on Sunday 13th March.”

“We have local artists booked in but have room for more – and if any local venues or shops would like to be added to the list to host an act they are really welcome too.”

Interested musicians, singers and venues should contact Bev at hello@eatfestivals.org or call 0800 246 5200.

The Welcome Back Events are funded from the European Regional Development Fund via the Welcome Back Fund.