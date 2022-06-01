Members of the Our Highbridge community group and volunteers have been out this week litter picking around Highbridge town centre in preparation for the weekend’s Jubilee events.

The team managed to collect 10 bags of rubbish from around the recreation ground and neighbouring streets.

A spokesperson says: “We have been encouraging people to pick up their dog waste, and have seen an improvement so would encourage owners to continue to pick up after their dog.”

“There was a lot of rubbish littering the town but hopefully if we can arrange regular volunteer sessions residents and visitors will see an improvement.”

If you would like to be involved with future events organised by Our Highbridge email Ourhighbridge@gmail.com or pop along at the weekend and say hello.

