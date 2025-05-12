Outdoor Burnham-On-Sea monthly market set to return this Sunday

Over 30 stalls are booked to attend Burnham-On-Sea’s second outdoor monthly market which is set to be held this Sunday, May 18th.

Paul Goodyer, who runs Burnham’s long-running popular car boot sales at the BASC Ground in Stoddens Road, launched the new markets in April, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here.

“We will have over 35 traders this Sunday featuring artisan foods, crafts, hot street food, local ciders and beers and more,” says Paul.

“They will be held every third Sunday of the month from April to September inclusive at the BASC Ground with crafts, gifts and food.”

“We feel there is a need for these over the summer months, especially with so many producers in the area. They will run from 10am-3pm with free entry and free parking.”