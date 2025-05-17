7.9 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun May 18, 2025
Outdoor Burnham-On-Sea monthly market set to return today
News

Outdoor Burnham-On-Sea monthly market set to return today

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Over 30 stalls are booked to attend Burnham-On-Sea’s second outdoor monthly market which is set to be held today (Sunday, May 18th).

Paul Goodyer, who runs Burnham’s long-running popular car boot sales at the BASC Ground in Stoddens Road, launched the new markets in April, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here.

“We will have over 35 traders this Sunday featuring artisan foods, crafts, hot street food, local ciders and beers and more,” says Paul.

“They will be held every third Sunday of the month from April to September inclusive at the BASC Ground with crafts, gifts and food.”

“We feel there is a need for these over the summer months, especially with so many producers in the area. They will run from 10am-3pm with free entry and free parking.”

