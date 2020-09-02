A fundraising craft sale is to be held in Highbridge this Saturday (September 5th) to raise funds for the town’s Southwell House and gardens.

The event will be held next to the Rec Ground adjacent to Southwell House from 10am-1pm when all will be welcome, while maintaining social distancing.

Stalls and activities will include donkey rides, cards, books, clothing, toys, jewellery, bric a brac, raffles, cakes and refreshments.

Organiser Sharon Reid says: “We are having a craft fair where those attending to sell are asked to donate a raffle prize and pay £5 for the pitch and the money will go to Highbridge War Memorial funds.”

“We have had a good response so far. I think people are now ready to try and start to get back to a bit more normal and knowing it is an outside event makes it a bit safer.”

“Many of those booking a spot are self employed and have had months of not earning so this hopefully will see them earning a bit of money, therefore the more who attend the better for all.”