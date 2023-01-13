The manager of Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre has been thanked for her work by the Town Council during a function held to bid her farewell.

Business Development Officer Beccy Armory said in December she was stepping down from the role after being in place since September 2019.

Cllr Sharon Perry, who chairs Burnham and Highbridge Town Council’s Princess Committee, thanked her during a function at the theatre on Thursday night (January 12th).

Cllr Perry said: “Beccy first came to The Princess just over three years ago and her personal positive impact on the theatre itself, its community groups and users is evident for us all to see.”

“She has steered the theatre through some very difficult and challenging times. Because of her vision and hard work, she secured grants to improve the theatre, which has become a very special place for many different groups and users in our community.”

“We will miss her positive energy, enthusiasm, creative expertise and dedication to improviding the cultural life of our towns.”

“It is a testament to the impact you have made on the theatre and those who enjoy it that so many people have gathered here to say goodbye. We thank you for all your efforts as Business Development Officer and we wish you every success for the future.”

In her speech, Beccy thanked several people including former town clerk Sam Winter, Cllr Peter Clayton and Cllr Louise Parkin for their support, plus the Princess Management Committee, Hellend’s Kitchen, the theatre’s staff, user groups, and all the volunteers.

Beccy closed by saying: “I’d like to say good luck to the new Princess Management Committee. One piece of advice: figure out what it is you want please and then tell everybody. Whoever comes into this role, whatever the title, be kind to them… because they need you and they will help it fly. This building is incredible. If walls could talk they could tell you so much about what has happened here over the last 150 years.”