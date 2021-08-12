Students at Highbridge’s King Alfred School Academy are this week celebrating another year of ‘outstanding’ GCSE results.

Despite the difficulties of the past two academic years, which affected many weeks of face-to-face learning, the students excelled themselves in their summer assessments and are now preparing for post-16 further education courses and training.

Many of them are staying on at TKASA to go to their high-flying and expanding school-based Sixth Form.

Emily Murphy gained nine prestigious Grade 9 grades, one Grade 8, and one Distinction star. She will study at TKASA Sixth Form and plans to be a lawyer.

Thomas Hicks achieved three Grade 9s, six Grade 8s, one Grade 7, and one Distinction star. Tajwar Tarafdar gained five Grade 9s, three Grade 8s, and three Grade 7s.

Sam Grant achieved eight Grade 9 grades, one Grade 8, and one Distinction star, Kizzie Barnshaw achieved three Grade 9s, five Grade 8s, two Grade 7s and one Distinction.

Maksymilian Mroczkowski secured two Grade 9s, seven Grade 8s, one Distinction, and one Grade 6.

And Darragh Joyce achieved five Grade 9s, four Grade 8s, and one Grade 7.

Acting Principal at TKASA Dan Milford said: “We are incredibly proud of the achievements of our Year 11 students after what has been such a challenging two years for them.”

“They have shown tremendous resilience, determination and maturity toward their studies throughout the last two years and all the staff at the academy wish them all the best for the future.”

“Obviously, we look forward to seeing may of them stay on at TKASA to study A level courses with us from September. We couldn’t be more proud of all of them.”

TKASA is part of The Priory Learning Trust.