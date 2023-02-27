Over 100 people attended an open day at Burnham Medical Centre in Love Lane on Saturday (February 25th) when residents were able to hear about the work underway to improve its services.

The event, organised by Burnham-On-Sea and Berrow Patient Participation Group (PPG), gave a chance for local people to learn more about the centre’s future plans.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Dr Harvey Sampson said it had been a “very positive and constructive” event when the team at the centre had been on hand to answer questions.

It comes after the centre was placed in special measures in November following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) last summer when “significant concerns” were identified relating to patient safety and leadership and governance. Since August’s inspection, Symphony Healthcare Services has stepped in and is helping to run the centre, which was near to closing down.

Dr Sampson added: “We were able to talk through with patients how we are making headway in addressing the issues raised and improving the overall level of service while recognising that there is still more to do on recruitment.”

He added that the centre’s full integration with Symphony Healthcare is on track to be completed in April.

Members of the centre’s PPG were also on hand to listen to patients’ fedback and answer questions on the proposed integration with Symphony.

Chair Christopher Smith told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was a very busy morning and we were pleased with the turnout. Our thanks go to all who came along. There was lots of constructive feedback and good questions from those who came along.”

There was also information available during the day on what other NHS services can offer, and when to use them for quicker access to appropriate medical care, including the NHS app for smartphones.

Chris added: “The aim of the PPG is to keep all patients informed of changes happening at the surgeries and how they are planning to continue improving services.”

Further activities at the centre are being planned for the coming months.