Over 140 local children enjoy Burnham Rotary‑funded fun day at Puxton Park

More than 140 children from Burnham‑On‑Sea and the surrounding area enjoyed a memorable day out at Puxton Park last Thursday (11th June) thanks to a special scheme run by Burnham‑On‑Sea and Axbridge Rotary Clubs.

The annual Rotary fun day once again brought together home‑schooled youngsters, disadvantaged children and pupils from several local schools, including Berrow, The King Alfred School, West Huntspill, Weare and Pawlett.

Now in its fourth year, the event is fully organised and funded by the Rotary Club, giving young people a chance to enjoy a carefree day of adventure at the all‑weather attraction.

Alan Matthews, President of Burnham‑On‑Sea Rotary Club, said the day plays an important role for many families. He explained that a number of the children supported by Rotary face challenges that make regular school attendance difficult.

“This event at Puxton aims to give these children not only an escape, but also a chance to be themselves,” he said.

Rotarians say they hope to expand the event in future years so even more young people can benefit. The Axbridge club is also keen to raise awareness of Rotary’s work among younger generations to help keep its community‑focused mission thriving.

Organisers expressed their thanks to everyone involved, with particular appreciation for Bernard, whose months of planning ensured the day ran smoothly. Volunteers from across the Rotary network supported the visit, helping to create a relaxed and enjoyable experience for all who attended.

This story was compiled by work experience students Charlie and Ella