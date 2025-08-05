Over 160 people speak out on proposed merger of Burnham and Highbridge medical centres

Over 160 people have given their feedback during a consultation period on proposals to merge Burnham & Berrow Medical Centre and Highbridge Medical Centres.

As we first reported here, the plans were unveiled in July. Both practices are run by Symphony Healthcare Services (Symphony) – a primary care provider in Somerset and subsidiary of Somerset NHS Foundation Trust.

Patients registered at Burnham & Berrow Medical Centre and Highbridge Medical Centre are being invited by Symphony to share their views on the proposed merger until August 21st.

Kerry White, Managing Director of Symphony Healthcare Services, told Burnham-On-Sea.com this week: “We want to thank everyone who has shared their feedback on our proposal to combine the contracts for Burnham and Berrow Medical Centre and Highbridge Medical Centre.”

“So far, we’ve received over 160 responses. The main themes raised include the number of appointments available and where they can take place, the effect it will have on waiting times, whether this is motivated by money, and whether the various new housing developments will affect the practices. These themes have helped us to update our FAQs which can be found on the practice websites.”

She adds: “The main aim of combining the practice contracts is to optimise systems and processes, it will allow one patient record system to further support the team to focus on the clinical care that they provide.”

“The merger of practice contracts won’t reduce the number of clinical colleagues working across the practices, so there should be no difference to the availability and type of appointments.”

“Patients will be able to book an appointment at their preferred practice location, however, if they are willing to travel to a different site, earlier appointments may be available, depending on the type of appointment and available colleagues.”

“We recognise that new housing developments may pose challenges for general practice across the county. Practices are funded through the number of patients that are registered and therefore patient registrations are necessary to fund the activity of the surgery.”

See Proposed Contract Merger for the updated FAQs on the merger plans.

How to have your say on the merger plans:

If you have any questions, or they would like to comment on the proposed merger

of Burnham & Berrow Medical Centre and Highbridge Medical Centre, write to the Symphony team at either of the GP practice addressees below, or submit feedback via the Google form here. Get in touch before August 21st, 2025.

Burnham Medical Centre FAO Jon Adams, Practice Manager

8-10 Love Lane, Burnham-on-Sea, TA8 1EU

Highbridge Medical Centre

Pepperall Road, Highbridge, TA9 3YA

