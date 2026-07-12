PHOTOS: Over 40 people join beach yoga session in Burnham-On-Sea

Dozens of people took part in a special yoga session on Burnham-On-Sea beach on Sunday morning when local health and lifestyle coach Hugh Grant brought his popular weekly class to the sands for a one‑off event.

Hugh usually holds the free sessions at Apex Park every Sunday from 9.30am to 10.30am, guiding attendees through energising and restorative yoga practices suitable for all abilities.

But with warm weather and clear skies, this week’s class was moved to the beach, drawing a strong turnout from residents keen to enjoy the fresh air and coastal views.

The sessions are supported and funded by Somerset Activity & Sports Partnership (SASP) and will continue weekly until early September, as we reported here in May.

Hugh says the aim is to make yoga accessible to everyone. “We’re trying to make yoga accessible to all ages, medical conditions, injuries, beginners — just bring a mat or towel,” he said.

The programme is funded through the Coastal Place Partnership by Sport England and delivered in partnership with Somerset Council. Residents can stay updated by joining the group at www.facebook.com/groups/yogaintheparkburnham.

The sessions at Apex Park are free, open to all, and require no booking, with organisers encouraging people to simply turn up, take part at their own pace, and enjoy an hour of gentle movement in the open air.