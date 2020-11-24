As Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced tougher three-tiered measures in England from December 2nd, it was confirmed that there have been over 50 new Coronavirus cases in Somerset during the latest 24 hour period.

The official data announced on Monday showed increases across the county, however Somerset’s overall figures remain relatively low compared to other areas of the country.

Mendip has 21 new cases, South Somerset has 13 new cases, while Sedgemoor has nine new cases and Somerset West has 10 extra cases.

It takes the overall tally for each district since the start of the pandemic to: Mendip – 769; South Somerset – 1,311; Sedgemoor – 1,398; Somerset West and Taunton – 1,377.

Boris Johnson announced earlier that from December 2nd tiered restrictions will be enforced in England.

In tier one, six people can meet indoors or outdoors, people should work from home where possible and last orders in pubs will be at 10pm.

In tier two up to six people can meet outdoors, only pubs serving meals can open and they must call last orders at 10pm.

In tier three, mixing with others will not be allowed – indoors or outdoors, pubs/restaurants will be allowed to offer takeaway only and indoor entertainment venues must close.

The details of which tiers will be allocated to Somerset and others parts of the country are due to be announced in coming days.