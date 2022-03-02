Over £550 has been raised for Brent Knoll Royal British Legion at a special Pancake Day fundraiser.

The event on Saturday (26th February) was well attended by supporters who enjoyed freshly-made pancakes with a variety of fillings.

“These ranged from ‘Lemon and Sugar’ through to ‘Golden Syrup’, ‘Chocolate and Banana’ and ‘Savoury Chicken’,” says one of the organisers, Eddie Fuller.

“Weit Harper and Steve Russell made the pancakes, Karen Russell added the fillings, Roger Ward was the waiter, whilst Elaine Fuller and Bella Ward took orders, made the tea and did the washing-up!”

“Meanwhile Marion Vining and Ed manned a stall full of quality bric-a-brac, which raised just short of £100, whilst the pancakes and drinks raised the total revenue up to almost £550.”

“It was an excellent morning with all the proceeds being used to enhance the Royal British Legion funds.”