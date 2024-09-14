Burnham’s Ritz Club quiz nights raise over £6,000 for local good causes

More than £6,000 has been raised for local good causes so far this year from weekly quiz nights at Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Social Club – and now local groups are being invited to benefit from future sessions.

Those that have benefited from the popular Monday events this year include: Burnham-On-Sea W.I, Scouts, Secret World, Gig Rowing Club, Friends of Burnham Hospital, RNLI and more.

Local clubs, groups and charities are being invited to contact the Ritz Social Club as they start taking bookings for dates from January 2025.

Manager Paul Hale says: “We are really pleased to be able to offer local groups the opportunity to raise a substantial amount for their good cause.”

”We organise everything, supplying the questions, quizmaster, and the raffle.”

“All the good cause has to do is promote the quiz within their group, supply a few raffle prizes and enjoy the evening. Our target for the year in 2025 is £8000 – so if your group or charity wants to share in this please contact us.”

“The Quiz is family friendly, hand out rounds are given out at 8pm and the questions start promptly at 8.30pm ending about 10.30pm.”

“The quiz is open to all so if you fancy a friendly pub quiz on a Monday night the Ritz will give you a warm welcome.”

“Every penny raised on the night goes to the visiting charity or group and the winning team gets a token prize.”

If you would like your group or charity to be booked in for a future date or just want more info please email: mikebarsby21@gmail.com or text Mike on 07936538263.