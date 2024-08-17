Over £7,000 raised for family of Burnham-On-Sea dad battling cancer

Over £7,000 has been raised to help the family of a Burnham-On-Sea dad who is battling cancer.

As Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here earlier this month, Jay Martin, 47, noticed a lump on his neck in March 2023 but thought it was a swollen gland until it started to get bigger.

Two months later, in May 2023, just two days after his third child was born, he went to Musgrove Park Hospital in Taunton alongside his wife, Sarah, 38, to get it checked out.

Doctors looked down Jay’s throat and told him they suspected he had cancer in his tonsil with a biopsy later confirming the diagnosis.

Within two weeks, Jay had an operation to remove one of his tonsils and started six weeks of chemotherapy and radiotherapy in June 2023.

After Jay finished the chemotherapy and radiotherapy, a scan showed the cancer had gone from his tonsils but was still in his neck.

In February 2024, Jay underwent a throat dissection – an operation to remove 13 lymph nodes, two nerves, and saliva glands.

He then went another four months without treatment until a scan in June 2024 showed the cancer had spread to his chest and spine – and doctors told the family it was incurable.

Jay has now started immunotherapy in the hope it will stabilise the cancer but Sarah admits they don’t know what will happen next.

Jay is a coach at Berrow Junior Football Club and the club is raising funds to help his family make special memories together.

A club spokesperson says: “As some of you may know, a member of our football family, Jamie Martin, recently received some devastating news about his cancer diagnosis.”

“Jay was diagnosed with cancer on the left tonsil and two nearby lymph nodes just two days after the birth of his beautiful third child with his lovely wife Sarah. Jay and Sarah share three wonderful young children.”

“Jay went on to have a painful operation and an intense 6 week course of radiotherapy and chemotherapy where he was able to ring the bell on the final day of treatment.”

“Tragically, not only has the cancer now reappeared in his neck, but has also spread to his chest and spine. He now faces immunotherapy every 6 weeks for the next 2 years.”

“Throughout all of this, he still turns up to coaching with a smile on his face. Anyone who knows the family knows how happy and positive they all are.”

“We are raising money for the family to create a ‘making memories’ fund to spend on a holiday or whatever they wish.”

See the fundraising page at: https://gofund.me/b4ebf964