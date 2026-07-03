Overlooked rescue dog Roxy hopes for new home after nine months at Brent Knoll RSPCA

A rescue dog who has spent nine months waiting for a new home at the RSPCA’s Brent Knoll Animal Centre near Burnham-On-Sea is hoping someone will finally look past her appearance and give her the fresh start she deserves.

Roxy, a six‑year‑old Jack Russell terrier, arrived at the centre after being rescued from serious neglect. When she was brought in, she was suffering from a chronic untreated skin condition that had left her almost bald, constantly itching, and covered in inflamed, scaly patches. Her ears were also closed over due to long‑term inflammation.

Since then, staff at the independent RSPCA North Somerset branch have worked tirelessly to treat her skin with antibiotics and steroids, helping her fur regrow and easing her discomfort.

But despite her progress, Roxy still has patchy fur — something staff believe is causing her to be overlooked by potential adopters.

Andy Cook, Behaviour & Welfare Advisor at Brent Knoll, said Roxy has overcome enormous challenges. “Roxy had been badly neglected. She had very sore and itchy skin with significant hair loss across her body which hadn’t been treated.

Once she came into our care she responded well to treatment, but she sadly still gets rejected by potential adopters because of her appearance. We’re appealing for a special someone or family to give her the chance she desperately deserves.”

Roxy is described as energetic, bold and playful, and would suit a lively home with older children. She prefers to be the only pet and isn’t interested in socialising with other dogs, instead choosing to spend her time with people. Staff say she has made great progress with her training, now walking well on a lead, responding to her name, and even sitting “meerkat‑style” with her front paws raised.

Andy added that Roxy has some quirky behaviours, including spinning and barking in anticipation of certain activities or when doors open, but says these do not appear distressing.

“She is a very affectionate girl once she has fulfilled her need for physical activity. She will lean in for affection and sleep on a lap while watching television. Considering all that she has been through, Roxy is a cracking little dog who is full of energy and will really keep her new family on their toes.”

Roxy’s previous owners were banned from keeping animals following an RSPCA prosecution.

Anyone who feels they could offer Roxy a safe and loving home can visit her rehoming profile for more information. Contact the centre or branch about Roxy at Brent Knoll Animal Centre, Brent Road, Brent Knoll, TA9 4BL or via enquiries@rspcanorthsomerset.org.uk or by calling 01278 782671 11am-1pm & 2-4.30pm every day except Mon (closed). Visits to site by appointment only as part of the intake or adoption process.