Overnight M5 closure between Burnham-On-Sea and Bridgwater

Motorists travelling through the Burnham-On-Sea area are being advised of an overnight closure on the M5 motorway tonight (Monday, September 29th) as National Highways carries out essential inspection and survey works.

The M5 will be fully closed in both directions between Junction 22 at the Edithmead roundabout and Junction 23 at Dunball Interchange, Bridgwater.

The closure will be in place from 9pm this evening until 6am on Tuesday morning (September 30th).

A diversion route will be clearly signposted, directing drivers via the A38 and A39 Bristol Road Roundabout.

A spokesperson for National Highways said the works are part of routine inspections to ensure the safety and integrity of the motorway infrastructure.

Drivers are being asked to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys during the closure period.