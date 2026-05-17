Overnight search in Burnham-On-Sea after woman reported missing

A late‑night search was launched in Burnham‑On‑Sea in the early hours of Saturday morning (May 16th) after a woman was reported missing.

Emergency crews from Burnham Coastguards and BARB Search & Rescue were paged to assist the Police in the search for the missing person after 1am.

A co-ordinated sweep of the seafront area was started and Police located the woman safely near Burnham Pavilion at approximately 1.45am, bringing the incident to a conclusion.

“This was another example of the teams working closely together for a positive outcome,” said a spokesperson.