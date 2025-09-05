Owner of town carpet business set to move to nearby Sopha store in Highbridge

A well-known Highbridge carpet retailer is making a move this month after ten years of running his own business.

Mike Fear, who has been at the forefront of M&F Carpets & Flooring with his wife Fiona since 2015, will be heading up a new flooring sales department at Sopha, the family-run furniture store in Church Street.

Fiona says the behind-the-scenes demands of running the business had grown in recent years, with Mike often working long hours to keep up with customer needs. The move will allow him to dedicate more of his time to his family without impacting the service, and help, he offers customers.

Mike will still take on all customer-facing aspects of the carpet department, but at Sopha he will have the support of the Sopha team to help with the back office duties, such as ordering and the day-to-day organisation of ensuring Mike’s high levels of service are met as his customer base continues to grow through word-of-mouth.

Sopha is run by Emily and Matthew Scott — Matthew has previously worked alongside Mike and is Fiona’s brother.

Matthew told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Mike is so well-known and respected locally for his unmatched personal style of customer service, and I’m really excited to be working alongside him again. Bringing flooring and furniture together under one roof feels like the perfect fit for both Sopha and for Mike’s customers.”

Fiona added that the change will also allow her to return to her original career in teaching, opening a new local tutoring business.

M&F Carpets recently marked ten years since opening its doors, first in Abingdon Street in Burnham-On-Sea, before moving to premises in Highbridge.

Mike will take up his new role with Sopha later this month and initially the only change customers will notice is the name at the top of their paperwork.

A brand-new carpet and flooring department at Sopha will start to take shape in the weeks following Mike’s move.