Owners of fire-damaged manor house in Brean unveil restoration plans

Formal plans have been submitted to remove parts of a fire damaged manor house in the village Brean following a huge blaze last year.

Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here how 12 fire crews had tackled a huge blaze at the Manor next to the Beachcomber pub in Warren Road, Brean last May.

Now, Sedgewick International Ltd has submitted plans to Somerset Council for the reinstatement and restoration of the roof and structure.

The property, which is Grade-II listed, is used as a single residential unit with the adjoining annex used as storage space associated with the nearby Warren Farm holiday park.

According to the planning application, “the fire was located to the adjoining annex and, as a result, much of the interior layout has been lost. The fire spread through an opening at attic level between the two properties which resulted in some damage to the northern truss sets of the manor.”

Under the plans, the applicants intend to repair the surviving fabric together with a reinstated roof structure, roof covering, together with lost interiors and carry out conservation of the manor’s surviving fabric.

Warren Farm Holiday Park has been in the Harris family for five generations.