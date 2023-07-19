The owners of a thriving pub on Burnham-On-Sea seafront are set to celebrate its first year of business with a fun day on Saturday (July 22nd).

The Iron Duke, which is located next to the Fabulous Showboat amusements, will hold the fun day to mark its first anniversary.

Owners Phil and Gaynor Burke, who also run Burnham’s Somerset & Dorset pub, told Burnham-On-Sea.com it has been a “very successful first year.”

“We have had a very busy first year and have built up a loyal following of customers and also opened our new beer garden as well,” said Phil.

Saturday’s fun day will be held at the pub from 1pm-5pm with kids activities including a bouncy castle and karaoke disco, followed in the evening at 9pm by a Wurzels tribute band.

The Iron Duke opened in July 2022. It is named ‘The Iron Duke’ to follow the name of the first paddle steamer to operate a ferry service between Cardiff and Burnham jetty in the 1850s.