Paramedic raised safety concerns hours before Highbridge fatal stabbing, inquest hears

A paramedic was concerned about his colleague’s safety during a visit to the house of a man who went on to kill his neighbour the same day, an inquest has heard this week.

Richard Matthews, who had severe mental health problems, admitted fatally stabbing his neighbour Paul Wells in Edithmead near Highbridge, on 25th June 2020, as we reported here at the time.

Andrew Richardson, an operational officer at South Western Ambulance Service, told the inquest that he was in contact with colleague Carly Hunt who had been called to Matthews’ house earlier that day.

He said he was concerned for her safety and wanted her to leave the scene, telling the inquest: “She wouldn’t have been able to defend herself.”

On Thursday, the inquest at Wells Town Hall heard that Ms Hunt was called to Matthews’ house at 11:30am on 25th June 2020.

Police also attended the scene and Ms Hunt was concerned for Matthews’ safety and called Mr Richardson at around 13:31 BST, after police officers had left.

Mr Richardson, who has 24 years of experience, said his role includes supporting paramedics at the scene.

“She was uneasy about her own safety but I think her primary concern was about Matthews, that she hadn’t been afforded [time] to be face-to-face with him to see if he was a danger to himself or others,” Mr Richardson told the inquest.

“Usually we’d contact the police but police had already been there, so I advised Ms Hunt to return to the station and to escalate through the reporting process. That would then give us the option to involve other agencies as they see fit,” he added.

Asked whether he thinks he could have done more for Matthews, Mr Richardson told the inquest: “I was concerned for her [Ms Hunt’s] safety. She described the patient as being volatile.”

He added that if he hadn’t told her to leave, she may have gone back into the property and would have been there alone and “wouldn’t have been able to defend herself”.

“I had to take her away from the scene,” said Mr Richardson. He added that paramedics had tried to engage with Matthews but he was “not interested”.

“The police attended and made their own risk assessment and left the scene, so there are no further actions we have,” Mr Richardson added.

An hour after leaving the scene, Mr Richardson was called back. He said as he approached Matthews’ house, he could see police officers, and Matthews was kneeling on the ground.

Paul Wells was lying on a pile of pallets, Mr Richardson told the inquest. “This is probably the most horrific thing I’ve ever seen,” he said. Mr Richardson told the inquest he pronounced Mr Wells dead at 15:05 BST.

Matthews was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order after admitting killing Mr Wells. The inquest continues.