Parents in the Burnham-on-Sea area are being urged to claim Child Benefit, even if they have not yet been able to register the birth of their new-borns, to ensure they don’t miss out.

Claims can only be backdated by up to three months. Usually, to claim Child Benefit parents must register their child’s birth first.

However, with many local register offices operating at reduced capacity and some parents unable to go to their local register office because of COVID-19, HMRC announced in April that parents can claim Child Benefit without having to register their child’s birth first during the pandemic.

A spokesman says: “First time parents will need to fill in Child Benefit claim form CH2 and send it to the Child Benefit Office. If they haven’t registered the birth because of COVID-19, they should add a note with their claim to let us know.”

“If they already claim Child Benefit, they can complete the form or add their new-born’s details over the telephone on 0300 200 3100. They will need their National Insurance number or Child Benefit number.”